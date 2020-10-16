Evans (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The second-year man was forced to miss his first game of 2020 in Week 5, sitting out against Washington after fielding a combined 17 special-teams snaps over the Rams' first four outings of the season. Evans hasn't been deployed as a component to the offensive line this year after starting seven times in 2019, but he's on a trajectory to be activated for Los Angeles' Week 6 showdown with San Francisco.