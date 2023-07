Evans signed with the Vikings on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Selected in the third round at 97th overall in the 2019 Draft by the Rams, Evans appeared in 35 games for Los Angeles, making a dozen starts. He can play guard or tackle and obviously knows the offense after playing for Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell when the two were in L.A. together. Evans will compete for one of Minnesota's final roster spots.