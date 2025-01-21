Kupp said Monday that he plans to continue his playing career next season but admitted he's not sure if it will be with the Rams, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

"I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me," Kupp said. "I'll be playing football next year. That much I know. ... I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like." Kupp turns 32 years old in June and is coming off a slow finish to the 2024 season, as he ceded the clear WR1 role to Puka Nacua. Kupp is under contract through 2026, but the Rams could opt to cut him before a $5 million roster bonus is due in March. Designating Kupp as a post-June 1 cut would clear $15 million in cap space and leave behind $14.78 million in dead money. If not designated as a post-June 1 cut, the Rams would eat $22.26 million in dead cap hit, clearing just $7.52 million. In pure cash terms, releasing Kupp saves Los Angeles $15 million. If the Rams opt to move on from Kupp, Jordan Whittington makes for a natural in-house replacement out of the slot.