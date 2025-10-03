Allen secured both of his targets for 24 yards during Thursday's 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Despite Tyler Higbee (hip) sitting out and being on the field for 60 percent of the snaps on offense, Allen couldn't make the expanded role translate to positive fantasy production. The two catches and 24 yards both marked season highs for third-year pro, but a suddenly crammed Rams' tight end room has yielded next to no production through five games. The Ravens are up next on the schedule in a Week 6 tilt next Sunday, and while they have been one of the league's worst defenses, a four-man rotation at tight end if Higbee returns from injury will make it hard to trust Allen in fantasy lineups.