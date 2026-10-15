Allen (foot) was listed as a non-participant on the Rams' estimated injury report, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Allen is dealing with an apparent foot injury, and although Los Angeles didn't practice Wednesday, the tight end was considered unavailable. Allen reeled in both of his targets for 24 yards during Monday night's overtime loss to the Bills, and he may have suffered the injury during the contest. The 25-year-old will have two more chances to practice prior to Sunday's contest versus Arizona.