Allen (oblique) did not participate at practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Allen popped up on the Rams' injury report Wednesday with an oblique issue, and now his availability for Week 10 appears to be in serious jeopardy. With teammates Tyler Higbee (illness), Colby Parkinson (ribs) and Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) also dealing with health concerns, rookie second-rounder Max Klare currently seems to be the only Rams tight end who is a lock to suit up for Sunday's game at Arizona.