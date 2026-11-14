Allen (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Allen put together an LP-DNP-LP practice log during Week 10 prep while managing an oblique injury, which he likely picked up during the Rams' Week 9 win over the Commanders. If he cannot play Sunday, then Max Klare would operate as the team's TE3 behind Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson. Allen's status may not be officially known until about 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Rams announce their list of inactive players.