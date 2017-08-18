Play

Tull signed with the Rams on Friday, Myles Simmons of the Rams official site reports.

Tull was originally a fifth-round pick by the Saints in 2015 and has spent time in both the NFL and CFL over the last two years. He'll likely spend the rest of training camp with the Rams as a long shot to make the team's final roster.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories