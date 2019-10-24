Play

Tull (leg) received a four-game suspension Tuesday, retroactive to Oct. 19, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Tull has been a free agent since being let go off the Jaguars' injured reserve with an injury settlement in late August, and now he's likely to remain without a team for the near future. The 27-year-old has yet to make his NFL debut.

