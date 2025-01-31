Forbes racked up five tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup across two regular-season appearances with the Rams in 2024. He also appeared in six games with the Commandeers, totaling seven tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed, including one interception.

Forbes, a 2023 first-round pick, was waived by Washington late December then claimed by Los Angeles. With a limited time to integrate himself to a new defensive scheme, Forbes was then unable to carve out a consistent depth role with his new squad. He didn't play a single snap in either of the team's two playoff appearances. With two years remaining on his rookie deal, Forbes will enter the offseason working to better adapt to a role with the Rams.