Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Forbes is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bills, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Forbes was claimed off waivers from the Commanders on Monday, and it would be unfair to expect him to be up to speed on the defense in such short order. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, this Forbes move by Los Angeles was as much about the future as it is about the present. Washington's new coaching staff threw in the towel on Forbes after he appeared in six games this season. He'd played just eight defensive snaps since Week 7.