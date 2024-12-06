Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Forbes (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forbes was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Monday after being waived by the Commanders on Nov. 30. He likely hasn't had enough time to learn the Rams' defensive scheme in order to play on such short notice. The 2023 first-round pick has appeared in six games this season, recording seven total tackles and one interception across 106 defensive snaps. Expect Forbes to serve as a depth piece in the Rams' secondary once he's up to speed with the team's defense.