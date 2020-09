Coach Sean McVay said the Rams emerged from Sunday's 20-17 win against the Cowboys with "no significant injuries," which includes Everett (back), Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Everett left the game in the second half with a back issue, which contained him to 24 of 73 (33 percent) of the team's snaps on offense and one catch (on two targets) for seven yards. The Rams will take the practice field Wednesday, at which point the tight end's status could receive some clarity.