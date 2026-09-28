Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Watson suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday night's loss to the Broncos, and he's likely to miss next Sunday's game against the Eagles, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

It's another big loss for this veteran Rams team, as the defense is already dealing with injuries to Myles Garrett (knee) and Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) on defense while Puka Nacua (hip) has missed the last two games and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) appears likely to miss Week 4 for the offense. Emmanuel Forbes saw increased reps opposite Trent McDuffie at cornerback against Denver following Watson's injury.