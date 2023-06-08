Noteboom (Achilles) has been limited throughout Los Angeles' OTAs, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters how "awesome" it will be to have the 2022 starting left tackle back fully participating once again, but still didn't give a timetable for his return. Noteboom has played five years for the Rams and appeared in 53 games over that time period. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran to compete for a starting spot on LA's offensive line once he's healthy.