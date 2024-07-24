Jackson (knee) is not on the Rams' PUP list for the start of training camp, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Jackson was forced to miss the Lions' NFC Championship Game against the 49ers last season after sustaining a minor meniscus tear in the divisional round. The 2020 third-round pick out of Ohio State was limited to individual drills in OTAs, but the guard appears to be at full health for the start of training camp. After spending the first four years of his career with the Lions, Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams in March.