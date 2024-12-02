Kinchens recorded six total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Saints.

Kinchens has now accumulated 18 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble over the Rams' last three games, despite playing just 56, 53 and 43 percent of the team's defensive snaps in those contests, respectively. The rookie from Miami's versatility is part of the reason he keeps seeing the field; in Sunday's win, he played five snaps in the box, 22 at free safety and three in the slot. Even if Kinchens' role does not expand on the Rams' defense, he's expected to continue positively impacting games as the Bills travel to Los Angeles in Week 14.