Williams rushed 29 times for 108 yards and brought in both targets for four yards in the Rams' 12-6 win over the 49ers on Thursday night.

Williams accomplished the unlikely feat of recording 29 rush attempts for the second time in a four-day span, a testament to his ability to handle a true workhorse role while remaining productive. The third-year pro posted a new season-high single-game rushing yardage total in the process, as well as his third 100-yard effort of the campaign. Williams will now have some much-needed extra down time ahead of a Week 16 road battle against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22.