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Rams' Rohan Jones: Joins Rams
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RotoWire Staff
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The Rams signed Jones as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Jones finished his collegiate career with 80 catches for 1,352 yards and 20 touchdowns. While he will likely face an uphill battle to make the team's final roster, he could be candidate to land on the practice squad.