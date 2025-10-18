The Rams elevated Rivers from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Rivers was signed to the Rams' practice squad in late August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Week 7 against the Jaguars marks Rivers' first elevation of the season, and he'll most likely see the field on special teams while serving as a backfield depth option behind Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and rookie fourth-rounder Jarquez Hunter.