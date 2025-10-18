Rams' Ronnie Rivers: Elevated for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rams elevated Rivers from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Rivers was signed to the Rams' practice squad in late August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Week 7 against the Jaguars marks Rivers' first elevation of the season, and he'll most likely see the field on special teams while serving as a backfield depth option behind Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and rookie fourth-rounder Jarquez Hunter.