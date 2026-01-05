Rivers returned four kicks for 107 yards during Sunday's 37-20 victory against the Cardinals.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum became a formidable duo in 2025, combining for 404 carries, 1,998 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns. This didn't leave much for Rivers, who finished his fourth year with the Rams with just 46 yards on nine carries over 11 games. Rivers did return 16 kicks for 418 yards, but the return role was a fairly even split with Corum, Jordan Whittington (knee) and Xavier Smith. With the Rams securely set with Williams, Corum and 2025 fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter in the backfield, Rivers, who will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end, may test free agency to find a more secure role elsewhere. He'll next take on Carolina on Saturday in the wild-card round of the playoffs.