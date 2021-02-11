Rapp (knee) had 44 tackles (32 solo), three pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble across nine games in 2020.

Rapp missed the Rams' final seven regular-season games due to a knee injury, and he was also unable to return for either of the team's postseason tilts, but it seems like should be on track for the tentative start of offseason workouts. With John Johnson bound for free agency and perhaps out of Los Angeles' price range, Rapp could be asked to hand an expanded role at safety in 2021.