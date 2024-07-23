White (Achilles) avoided being placed on the active/PUP list by the Rams ahead of training camp Tuesday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

White is coming off of a torn right Achilles' tendon in October, which ended his 2023 campaign prematurely, but entering his first season with Los Angeles, he'll open camp as an active participant. The cornerback spent the first seven years of his career with the Bills, racking up 18 interceptions over his time in Buffalo. White has appeared in just 10 games over the last two years and he'll look to leave his injury woes in the past as he begins his next chapter with the Rams in 2024.