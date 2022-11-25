Nsekhe (ankle) is considered questionable to play in Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nsekhe's Week 12 status is currently in jeopardy as a result of the ankle injury that forced him out of last Sunday's contest versus New Orleans. With fellow tackles Joe Noteboom (Achilles), Alaric Jackson (illness) and Chandler Brewer (knee) all currently on injured reserve, Bobby Evans and rookie practice squad option A.J. Arcuri are candidates to start at left tackle should the 37-year-old eventually be ruled out against Kansas City, per Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register.