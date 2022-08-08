The Rams activated Jackson from the active/PUP list Monday after he passed his physical, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Now that he's fully recovered from the undisclosed injury that kept him out of training camp up to this point, Jackson can focus on impressing his coaches as he vies for a spot on Los Angeles' initial 53-man roster. The Rams don't have any proven producers at wideout behind Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson at the moment, so barring any free-agent additions prior to Week 1, Jackson could have a legitimate path to his first NFL snaps early this season.