Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Questionable vs. Denver

Mosley (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Mosley did not practice Friday after putting in limited work Thursday, so his status for Sunday's outing is truly up in the air. Mosley will likely test out the injury one last time during pregame warmups before being a game-time decision.

