Harty (knee) practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's road divisional-round game against the Bills.

Harty officially remains on IR, but he's strung together five consecutive full practices, and he's seemingly healthy enough to contribute if brought back to the 53-man roster. With Zay Flowers (knee) officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, Baltimore could benefit from Harty's presence as an additional depth option at wide receiver, even if his greatest contributions figure to come in the return game. Harty will need to be activated from IR by Saturday in order to be eligible for Sunday's contest.