Harty (knee) was not activated from IR for Baltimore's 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Harty was initially listed as questionable to suit up for the divisional round, but despite logging five straight full practices, he was kept on IR for Baltimore's season-ending loss. He appeared in five regular-season games with the Ravens, in which span he wasn't targeted on offense but was a key contributor in the return game. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.