The Ravens list Duvernay as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury.

Baltimore hadn't included Duvernay on its Week 12 injury report until he showed up Friday after being limited in practice due to the hamstring issue. It's unclear if the injury was something he brought into Friday, or if he suffered the injury during practice and exited early as a result. Whatever the case, the Ravens will offer more clarity on his status with the release of their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Duvernay has been the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver in name while Rashod Bateman (foot) has been sidelined with a season-ending injury for the past two games, but he's drawn two combined targets in those contests despite playing 78 percent of the snaps on offense.