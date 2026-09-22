Walker caught one of his two targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Saints.

Walker saw 17 of the Ravens' 58 offensive snaps in Sunday's contest. The wide receiver also saw eight special-teams snaps. Walker saw nearly half as many offensive snaps as LaJohntay Wester (31), even though Zay Flowers (hamstring) could not play in the game. The 2024 fourth-rounder sees most of his usage as a deep threat, but appears to be unable to get reliable snaps with the offense outside of those packages.