With Zay Flowers (hamstring) listed as doubtful, Walker should have a role on offense in Sunday's game against the Saints, Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com reports.

Walker missed Week 1 with a groin injury and now joins an offense that's likely without Flowers and won't have Ja'Kobi Lane (IR - wrist) for at least the next four weeks. Veteran starter Rashod Bateman is the de facto No. 1 receiver, with Walker, LaJohntay Wester, Chris Moore and Elijah Sarratt all candidates for significant playing time as well. Walker was in competition with Lane this summer for the No. 3 receiver job alongside Flowers and Bateman.