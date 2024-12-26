Andrews brought in both targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 31-2 win over the Texans on Wednesday.

Andrews led the Ravens in receiving yards due to his 67-yard grab late in the first half that moved Baltimore into the red zone and set up a nine-yard touchdown grab from fellow tight end Isaiah Likely. Andrews' yardage total tied the season high he'd set in Week 10, and his one-yard touchdown catch in the latter portion of the third quarter extended his streak with a scoring reception to five. Andrews and the Ravens will wrap up the regular season with a Week 18 home date against the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 5.