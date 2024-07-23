Bateman turned in an impressive effort during Monday's training camp practice, according to Ryan Mink and Matt Ryan of the Ravens' official site.

Per the report, Bateman recorded a catch Monday while falling to his back, grabbing the ball off his shoelaces in the process. Additionally, the wideout made a few more solid catches during the session, while dealing with rainy conditions. Meanwhile, the 2021 first-rounder drew the praise of head coach John Harbaugh, who noted that the 24-year-old is "expected to be a top receiver in the league for us." As the coming season approaches, Bateman could be poised for a breakout effort, while working as one of QB Lamar Jackson's top targets alongside 2023 first-rounder Zay Flowers.