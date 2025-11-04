The Seahawks reverted White to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Seattle elevated White from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's win over the Commanders. The rookie seventh-round pick logged seven offensive snaps and five snaps on special teams. White didn't see any targets in his first NFL regular-season action, and his likelihood of being elevated again moving forward likely depends upon the health of wideouts Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Jake Bobo (Achilles) and Dareke Young (quadriceps), all of whom missed Sunday's victory.