The Seahawks reverted White to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

White was elevated for the second straight week ahead of Sunday's win against Arizona. The rookie wideout logged six offensive snaps without getting any targets or touches and also played four snaps on special teams. Both Tory Horton (groin/shin) and Jake Bobo (calf) missed Sunday's contest, and White's chances of getting elevated again this Sunday versus the Rams could depend on the health of those two players.