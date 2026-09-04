Washington signed Henry to its practice squad Monday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Henry had a decently productive preseason as a rusher (26 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown), but it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on the Commanders' initial 53-man roster, and now he'll start the new campaign on the practice squad. If free-agent acquisition Rachaad White (hamstring) is unable to play in Week 1, Henry could find himself on the short list for elevations to the active roster.

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