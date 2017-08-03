Rodney Smith: Released by Seattle
Smith was released by the Seahawks on Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR reports.
Smith's release is far from shocking. The wideout hasn't played since 2014 and was buried on the Seahawks' depth chart. He'll look to catch on with another team.
