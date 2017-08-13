Play

Smith has signed a contract with the Seahawks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Smith, who'd signed a contract with the Seahawks in January, was given the axe during the opening days of training camp. Now he'll get another chance to earn a depth role ahead of the regular season.

