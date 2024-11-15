Patrick (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Patrick has been unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Panthers, and he will be sidelined for a second straight game as a result. With the Saints on a bye Week 12, Patrick's next chance at suiting up will be Week 13 against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 1. Erik McCoy (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game but could be activated off IR and start at center, per Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate.