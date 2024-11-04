Hill secured four of five targets for 41 yards, rushed five times for 19 yards and a touchdown and threw an incompletion on his only pass attempt in the Saints' 23-22 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Hill filled his usual multi-purpose role and found his way to new season highs in receptions and receiving yards partly due to the exit of Chris Olave with a concussion in the first quarter. Hill also recorded his third rushing touchdown of the season on a seven-yard run in the second quarter, and he fell just short of reaching the 20-yard mark on the ground for the third straight game. The versatile veteran could see his involvement as a pass catcher remain slightly elevated during a Week 10 home matchup against the Falcons if Olave isn't able to clear concussion protocol in time for the contest.