Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Missing another game
Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Smith has been plagued by injuries this season, making just three appearances to date. The setbacks have resulted in just five catches (on five targets) for 75 yards and a TD, all of them coming in Weeks 1 and 2. With Smith sidelined, Ted Ginn will remain the unquestioned second wide receiver in the Saints offense behind Michael Thomas.
More News
