Play

Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.

Austin Carr filled in as the No. 3 receiver for last week's win over Seattle, finishing without a target on 25 snaps. Smith is out for a second straight week and still hasn't returned to practice.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories