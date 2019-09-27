Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Missing another week
Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.
Austin Carr filled in as the No. 3 receiver for last week's win over Seattle, finishing without a target on 25 snaps. Smith is out for a second straight week and still hasn't returned to practice.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Misses another practice•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Held out again Wednesday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Won't play Sunday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Will get X-rays on ankle•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Heads to locker room with injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 4 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...