The Broncos released Ehlinger on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The move makes room on the active roster for Dre Greenlaw after the veteran linebacker had his one-game suspension uplifted. It's the second time this season that Ehlinger has been cut from the active roster, but the expectation is that he will remain in Denver on the practice squad. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2023 as a member of the Colts.