The Broncos released Ehlinger on Friday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster that will likely be filled when Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) is reinstated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. Tomasson relays that the Broncos plan to bring Ehlinger back as a member of the team's practice squad. Ehlinger has served as the Broncos' emergency third quarterback behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham this season.