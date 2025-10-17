Sam Ehlinger: Let go by Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Broncos released Ehlinger on Friday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster that will likely be filled when Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) is reinstated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. Tomasson relays that the Broncos plan to bring Ehlinger back as a member of the team's practice squad. Ehlinger has served as the Broncos' emergency third quarterback behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham this season.
More News
-
Broncos' Sam Ehlinger: Set for emergency QB role again•
-
Broncos' Sam Ehlinger: Inactive for MNF•
-
Broncos' Sam Ehlinger: Set for emergency QB role•
-
Broncos' Sam Ehlinger: Playing emergency role again•
-
Broncos' Sam Ehlinger: Working as emergency QB in Week 1•
-
Broncos' Sam Ehlinger: Signed to active roster•