The Broncos signed Ehlinger to the practice squad Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Ehlinger lost to Jarrett Stidham for the Broncos' backup quarterback job, but the former will remain in Denver as a part of the team's practice squad. Ehlinger last saw regular-season action in 2023, playing three offensive snaps for the Colts in Week 14 against the Bengals. The 2021 sixth-rounder could be elevated to the Broncos' active roster to serve as the emergency quarterback if Bo Nix and Stidham are both forced out of a game due to injury.