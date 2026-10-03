Okada (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Okada upgraded his practice participation in each Week 4 prep session. The strong safety went from a DNP in Wednesday's session to limited Thursday before finally upgrading to a full participant Friday. Despite logging full participation Friday, the 27-year-old remains questionable due to how long he missed with the injury. If Okada can suit up, he will be opposite free safety Julian Love for the first time since the Seahawks' Super Bowl 60 win over the Patriots.