Okada (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Okada was able to make his return to practice for the first time since the beginning of the regular season. The safety is nursing a hamstring injury that he suffered in early September, but Wednesday's session is a major step forward in his recovery. Okada will have two more chances to log a full practice before potentially making his regular-season debut versus the Chargers on Sunday.