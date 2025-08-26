Carolina released Tuttle on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Tuttle took a pay cut early March, but he nonetheless won't stick on the Panthers' initial 53-man roster. He suited up for 15 regular-season games with the team in 2024 and totaled 46 tackles (22 solo), three passes defended and one forced fumble. Whether with Carolina or elsewhere in the league, Tuttle will be a candidate to resurface in a depth role this season.