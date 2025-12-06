Tuttle (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tuttle was a full practice participant during Week 14 prep, but he won't be allowed to play Sunday unless he clears the league's concussion protocol. He has served in a rotational role along the Titans' defensive line and has accumulated 11 tackles (six solo) through 10 regular-season games.