Miami reverted Thompson to its practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Tua Tagovailoa missed the Dolphins' Week 18 loss to the Jets due to a hip injury, and Thompson was consequently elevated from the practice squad to serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback. He didn't end up seeing any action, however, with Tyler Huntley playing all 70 of the team's offensive snaps behind center. Thompson finished the regular season having gotten on the field for three contests, completing 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards with no TDs or INTs while adding one rush for four yards.